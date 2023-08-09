UPDATE, AUG. 9:
The Gallatin County Sheriff's Office has released the name of the motorcyclist that was killed in a crash near Belgrade on Sunday.
Hunter Berry, 28, of Manhattan was taken to Bozeman Health Deaconess Regional Medical Center where he died of his injuries.
His cause of death was determined to be blunt force injuries of the head and the manner was ruled an accident.
Law enforcement is still looking for the driver of the pickup truck at this time, according to Chief Deputy Coroner, Beker Cuelho.
On Tuesday, Montana Highway Patrol (MHP) asked for the public’s help in locating two persons of interest, Hollie Kittle and Gerald Lee Johnson, regarding the crash.
If you know where law enforcement can locate these two individuals, you are asked to contact MHP Communications Center at 855-MHP(647)-3777 or Gallatin County Sheriff’s Office at (406) 582-2100.
BELGRADE, Mont. - One person is dead after a motorcycle vs. pickup crash.
According to the Montana Highway Patrol (MHP), the motorcycle was heading east on Frontage Road when a pickup turned right onto Frontage Road from Thorpe Road, causing a rear-end accident.
The 28-year-old male driver of the motorcycle was transported to Bozeman Health Deaconess Regional Medical Center and was later pronounced dead.
The pickup fled the scene.
MHP is are looking for a 1973-1974 Ford Ranger or F150 believed to be white in color, similar to the picture, that left the scene and they say this vehicle will have extensive rear end damage.
Right now MHP is asking anyone who saw anything or sees a truck like the one pictured to call their 24/7 communications center at 855-647-3777.
