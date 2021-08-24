GALLATIN COUNTY, Mont. — A motorist and three children were rescued after they became stranded on a Forest Service road near Little Bear Road.
On Aug. 23 at approximately 2 p.m., Gallatin County Dispatch received a 911 call from the stranded motorist on a Forest Service road near Little Bear Road.
The motorist had rented a side by side All Terrain Vehicle (ATV) and taken three children into the mountains, the sheriff's office said. The vehicle then became stuck and they could not get it out.
Luckily, no one was injured and the motorist had enough service to call 911.
Gallatin County Sheriff Search and Rescue (GCSSAR) volunteers responded to the area. Utilizing GCSSAR ATV’s rescuers were able to locate the motorist and children.
They were able to get the ATV back onto the trail, and they all rode out together.
Gallatin County Sheriff Dan Springer reminds everyone to exercise caution when recreating in the wilderness as accidents can happen to anyone. You should familiarize yourself with new equipment and make sure to have extra supplies, water and a communication device to call for assistance if you need it.