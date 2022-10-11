Mount Ellis Elementary raising money for HRDC warming shelter

BOZEMAN, Mont. - Get your walking shoes and your wallets ready because this Sunday at 8AM, Mount Ellis Elementary is putting on their second annual Cubs For Change with a Walk-A-Thon.
Last year they raised $9,000 for Haven and this year they hope to hit $10,000 for the new warming shelter in Bozeman. This time of year, some nights, over 55 people use the shelter and HRDC will need all the support they can get. One cool part of this is the kids chose this cause for their fundraiser.
"We actually just talked to kids, and in our school thought about 'what is something that we care about locally?" Said Principal Kaila Johnson.
Of course, it will be fun as well too because this year kids will be wearing their costumes during the walk. This has the kids excited, seventh grader Joshua Sparks said he is going to be a T-rex. Sparks said he plans to do 8 miles and raise a lot of money just like last year. Prizes will be given out to the top fundraisers and whoever wins the best costume award. Prizes were donated by Rocky Mountain Toy Company, GameStop, Target, Jump Time and Big Sky Arcadia.
Donations are taken before hand and aren't on a by-lap basis, just a set amount folks want to donate. People can also participate in the walk themselves and can register the day of, with an entry fee of $10. A link to their Facebook page where you can donate can be found here. You can also scan the QR code on the photo at the top.
