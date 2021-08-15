BOZEMAN, Mont. - Search and rescue teams helped an injured mountain biker off a trail and to the trailhead Friday.
A report was made of an injured mountain biker on Leverich Canyon Trail on Friday, Aug. 13.
Gallatin County Sheriff Search and Rescue say they responded to the trailhead along with Hyalite Fire Department and American Medical Response.
The patient was met with search and rescue members about one and a half miles up the trail and was found to have suffered an upper leg injury and was in substantial pain.
On scene, the patient received initial medical care and pain management before the team used a one-wheel litter to transport the patient to the trailhead.
At the trailhead, American Medical Response transported the patient to Bozeman Deaconess Hospital.
Sheriff Dan Springer is reminding recreationists that even the most experienced have mishaps, and always take a partner, plenty of water, sunscreen, a first aid kit and be prepared for any weather changes.