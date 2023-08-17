BOZEMAN, Mont. - Search and rescue volunteers helped an injured mountain biker off the Sourdough Trail Wednesday afternoon.
Gallatin County Sheriff Search and Rescue said dispatch received a call reporting a mountain biker had crashed five to six miles up the Sourdough Trail and suffered a broken arm and a possible head injury.
Search and rescue volunteers from the Valley Section and Hyalite Fire Department medical personnel responded to the scene.
Several volunteers on UTVs were deployed and met up with the injured biker to assess their injuries and take them back to the trailhead where they were transferred to a Hyalite Ambulance.
The patient was ultimately transported to Bozeman Health Deaconess Regional Medical Center for further evaluation.
“Sheriff Springer would like to commend the individual that called 911 and provided dispatch with the cyclist’s location and extent of the cyclist’s injuries. This type of information can expedite rescue and ensures our crews have all necessary supplies, resulting in a faster and more efficient rescue,” Gallatin County Sheriff Search and Rescue.
