BOZEMAN, Mont. - A mountain biker was rescued after crashing and injuring their shoulder on Ross Pass near Bozeman Sunday.
Gallatin County Sheriff Search and Rescue (GCSSAR) said via Facebook the mountain biker requested help getting down the trail.
GCSSAR said the biker had enough water and was properly dressed for the weather.
Search and rescue volunteers located and medically evaluated the biker before going down the trail.
After escorting the biker to the trailhead, GCSSAR released them from their care.
"[Gallatin County] Sheriff [Dan] Springer would like to remind everyone recreating in the mountains that accidents can happen to anyone, to bring along plenty of water, a communication/location device, and a first aid kit in case of emergencies," GCSSAR said.
