BOZEMAN, Mont. - A mountain biker was injured in Leverich Canyon Friday morning.
The mountain biker sustained injuries to their head, shoulder and leg after crashing on a trail, Gallatin County Sheriff Search and Rescue reported.
Search and rescue Valley Section volunteers, the Hyalite Fire Department and American Medical Response were deployed to the area.
The patient was located one and a half miles from the trailhead and teams performed a medical assessment and stabilized the patient before taking them to the trailhead.
They were ultimately taken to Bozeman Health for further medical evaluation.
“Sheriff Dan Springer would like to thank all responders for executing this rescue so professionally and seamlessly as well as the citizens in the area that gave the rescuers space and consideration to perform their duties safely,” Gallatin County Sheriff Search and Rescue said.
