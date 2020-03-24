Mountain View Care Center in Bozeman to close

BOZEMAN- The skilled nursing facility, Mountain View Care Center which has been open since 1986 will close its doors.
Mountain View Care will combine its operation with its sister facility Bridger Rehab and Care Center.
The facility is scheduled to close May 15, 2020, or sooner according to a press release sent out by its parent company Lantis Enterprises.
The press release cited the changing financial environment in Bozeman for closing saying that the cost of living along with available staff makes operations unaffordable.
Current residence have been offered help and relocation. Some residents have chosen to move to the sister facility Bridger.
All employees of Mountain View have been offered employment with Bridger, as well.