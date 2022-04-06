Movie Stars Attend Special Screening of Helena's Beloved 'Father Stu'
HELENA - The life of a beloved Catholic priest from the Capitol City is making it to the big screen.
Before being released in theaters, Montana Right Now's Angela Marshall attended a special screening of the film 'Father Stu' in Helena on Monday, where the "stars aligned" on the red carpet to share his story with you.
"The atmosphere has been energetic here at the Cinemark in the Capitol City for a special screening of Helena's own 'Father Stu,'" says Evening Anchor Angela Marshall. "Hollywood A-lister Mark Wahlberg is here. He produced, financed and even stars as father stu in the upcoming film. And here's a snap shot."
Also walking the red carpet? Stu's father, Bill Long; good friend, Father Bart and the Screenwriter/Director, Rosalind Ross.
She's married to Mel Gibson, who stars as Bill Long, by the way.
The story begins when an injury ends Stu's amateur boxing career in Helena, so he moves to L.A. dreaming of stardom.
A terrible motorcycle crash motivates him to best use his "second chance" to become a priest.
Little did he know, his priesthood would help give him the strength to battle another health crisis— this one, incurable.
And on the red carpet, Mark spoke to me about how his own, personal experiences helped him relate to Father Stu.
"I told you this earlier, the movie chose me," Wahlberg said. "He probably would've preferred somebody a bit taller, somebody a bit more athletic, but he chose somebody who loves the Lord certainly just as him. And struggles just like him."
"I also had the chance to watch a special screening of the film. It was inspiring!" Angela said. "And I could definitely feel the inspiration Father Stu gave to others here on the red carpet today."
Be sure to stay tuned. Angela will be sharing those one-one conversations she had with Mark and more ahead of the movie premiere next Wednesday, April 13.
