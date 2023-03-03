BOZEMAN, Mont. - The African Students Association of MSU is hosting their Afro Cultural Night event at 5 p.m. this Sunday in the Strand Union Building ballrooms A, B, C and D in celebration of African cultures.
The event is free and open to the whole Bozeman community, not just MSU students.
Ayomide Folusho, member of the ASAMSU, said the student group has been rehearsing for this event since late December, and they are very excited to be able to share elements of cultures throughout Africa.
There will be traditional dances performed with drumming, and contemporary dance. The group is also putting on a fashion show, to display elements of many different countries’ cultural dress, like Ghana, Tanzania, Congo and Uganda, she said. Traditional foods from West and East Africa will also be served.
This is an annual event for the group and this year’s theme is “Bridging the Gap,” Folusho said.
“We are doing that by bridging the gap between different countries in Africa – we are bridging the culture here gap in Bozeman, we are trying to do that,” she said. And that’s why we are inviting the entire Bozeman community to please come and enjoy this moment with us.”
The association is trying to touch on as many different African cultures as possible and showcase what makes them unique, said Bernard Kwarteng Yeboah.
“We know that what identifies an individual is a person’s culture, and the culture makes up a lot of stuff like dresses, languages, food, dances, music, and all those. And we are trying to kind of have a small touch on each of them during that night for people to know what Africa is,” he said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.