BOZEMAN- A series of virtual field day events hosted by the Montana State College of Agriculture and Montana Agriculture Experiment Station will replace the in-person field days for 2020.
MSU’s seven research centers and campus facilities’ usual field days were canceled due to COVID-19 according to a release from the college.
Superintendents and scientists across Montana will present both recorded and live content online that will be free to access.
“Our field days are always a highlight of our year, and we were disappointed to not be able to host them this summer. But, the safety of our community members and our research center staff is our top priority,” said Darrin Boss, head of the Department of Research Centers and superintendent of the Northern Agricultural Research Center. “We hope that by creating virtual content this year, we will be able to incorporate virtual elements into future field days and produce an even better experience for everyone.”
MSU’s seven agricultural research centers are located in Huntley, Conrad, Haver, Moccasin, Sidney, Kalispell and Corvallis, and each center will provide short recorded presentations on a variety of topics specific to the research they conduct.
Topics include cereals, livestock production, water and pesticide use, fruit production and more.
The MSU Post Farm, located a few miles from the MSU campus in Bozeman, will be providing content as well.
The release says virtual content will include welcome messages from Boss, MSU President Waded Cruzado and College of Agriculture Dean and MAES director Sreekala Bajwa.
A live segment will also be held in which community members and any interested viewers may ask agriculture-related questions of MSU researchers and agriculture experts. Topics for the live segment will include crop pathology, soils, organic production, horticulture, livestock, weeds and a variety of other subjects.
Recorded presentations will be posted on Friday, July 24 at noon. The presentations will be hosted through the College of Agriculture YouTube channel, and will be posted to the MAES website here.
The webpage will also include information on the live segment, which will be July 30 from 9:00 am to 3:00 pm. Questions for the live segment can be emailed to agnews@montana.edu.