MSU Alumni Association hosts shoebox parade for 2020 virtual homecoming parade

BOZEMAN- The annual Montana State University homecoming parade is changing to a virtual Stay-HOMEcoming week from Sept. 28, 2020, to Oct. 3, 2020.
Keeping the tradition alive, the MSU Alumni Association is asking you to use the materials around your house to design and build a shoebox float.
Once your float is complete, fill out the registration form and upload a photo that the MSU Alumni Foundation will featured in a virtual parade video that will premiere during the Stay-HOMEcoming Week.
Entries are due by 5 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 21, 2020.
All the details, requirements for submission, and some inspiration online can be found here.