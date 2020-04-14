MSU alumni engineers manufacturing custom cooling and ventilation units for temporary hospitals

BOZEMAN— Montana State University alumni are playing a role in the emergency response to the coronavirus pandemic.
Right now AAON, the company founded by the MSU engineering alumnus Norm Asbjornson, expedited design, and manufacturing of 80 large, custom cooling and ventilation units for new, temporary hospitals in New York.
AAON was contacted last week by consulting engineers who knew of AAON from previous New York projects.
The company designed a custom air conditioning unit configured for the tent-like hospitals, then dedicated a production line at the company's Tulsa, Oklahoma, plant to make roughly 14 of the units per 24 hours, that’s more than double the normal production rate.
A typical AC unit would sit on the flat roof of a hospital, circulating air through inlets and outlets on top and bottom, the temporary tent hospitals required AC units that would sit on the ground and circulate air sideways.
Finished units made the 30-hour trek to New York in a straight shot, arriving days ahead of schedule — less than a week after AAON was first contacted about the project.