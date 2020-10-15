Weather Alert

...WINTER STORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM LATE FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY AFTERNOON... * WHAT...HEAVY SNOW POSSIBLE. TOTAL SNOW ACCUMULATIONS IN EXCESS OF 6 INCHES ARE POSSIBLE IN THE MOUNTAINS. * WHERE...GALLATIN, JEFFERSON, BROADWATER AND CENTRAL AND SOUTHERN LEWIS AND CLARK. * WHEN...FROM LATE FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY AFTERNOON. * IMPACTS...PLAN ON SLIPPERY ROAD CONDITIONS. PATCHY BLOWING SNOW COULD SIGNIFICANTLY REDUCE VISIBILITY. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...ADDITIONAL SNOWFALL IS EXPECTED SATURDAY NIGHT INTO SUNDAY. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... MONITOR THE LATEST FORECASTS FOR UPDATES ON THIS SITUATION. &&