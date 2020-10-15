BOZEMAN, Mont. - A team of Montana State University alumni have won a national Primetime Emmy Award for their work on a series about Yellowstone National Park.
Dawson Dunning, Jeff Reed, Rick Smith, and Thomas Winston were the brains behind "Epic Yellowstone," a four-episode documentary series that aired on the Smithsonian Channel. They are all graduates of the masters program for Science and Natural History Filmmaking at Montana State.
The series shows off the wonder of America's first national park and looks into moments that focus on what make the park so special. Their series, produced by Bozeman-based Grizzly River Films, won in one of the most competitive categories - cinematography - and pitted the team against industry veterans with much more experience in the field.
Dennis Aig, a MSU professor of film and photography and program director for the MFA that the students graduated from. He says accomplishments like this bring even more talented students to the program.
"I think it also shows how far the program has advanced in the 20 years of its existence and shows that we have world-class talent and programming coming out of Bozeman and our alumni."
You can watch the series on the Smithsonian Channel's website.