MSU American Indian Council Powwow returns following hiatus due to pandemic

BOZEMAN, MT- The 46th annual American Indian Council Powwow at MSU is underway at the Brick Breeden Fieldhouse.
The powwow is free and open to all.
Per Montana State University this is one of the largest powwows and event put on by students in the state of Montana.
The host drum group will be Wild Rose of the Yakama Nation from Toppenish, Washington.
The head woman dancer is Tavia Torralba, who is from the Crow Tribe. Head man dancer is Valor Killsback from the Northern Cheyenne Tribe.
Maleeya KnowsHisGun, Crow, is Miss Indian MSU, KnowsHisGun is using her position to raise awareness for diabetes and the missing and murdered Indigenous women.
She is a MSU student majoring in nursing with plans to return to the health care field in her Northern Cheyenne and Crow communities.
Information available per MSU News source
