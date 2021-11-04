BOZEMAN, Mont. - Montana State University has over 800 Native American Students enrolled in class this semester and the new American Indian Hall on campus is dedicated to those indigenous students.
The American Indian Hall serves as a bridge between Native American culture and all other cultures on campus.
Montana State University American Indian Council co-president, Cheyenne Whiteman said, "Not very many universities have a whole building dedicated to the American Indian and to Native American studies I think it is going to be a great attraction for my family and for people in tribes all over America to come."
The $20 million project will house the university's Department of Native American Studies.
Prior to the new building, the Department of Native American Studies had a 1,000 square feet space in the basement of Wilson Hall.
The new 31,000-square-foot building offers students a kitchen space, a drum room, and rooms for tutoring, counseling, advising, and cultural ceremonies.
MSU said the American Indian Hall will educate Native and Non-native students about a culture that is respected throughout the treasure state.
Montana State University ASMSU President, Norris Blossom said, "It has general space that is accessible and meant to be used by all students at the university so this is space with everything from studying for school work to holding events whether that’s in Native American studies or just community events related to MSU in general."
In addition, there is Native American art is displayed inside the hall and the building is surrounded by gardens with indigenous plants.
“It makes you feel at home to know that they created this space for us and you walk it there it's so beautiful it has all these little accents from around the reservations in Montana or just things that connect with us," Whiteman said.
In honor of Native American Heritage Month, the MSU American Indian Council has multiple celebratory events going on all month for the student to participate in across campus.
The American Indian Hall will officially open to students this January.
