Weather Alert

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 PM THIS EVENING TO 2 PM MST TUESDAY... * WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations between 2 and 5 inches with up to 8 inches in northern portions of the Gallatin and Madison Ranges. * WHERE...Gallatin and Madison Counties. * WHEN...From 11 PM this evening to 2 PM MST Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be difficult Tuesday morning. The hazardous conditions could impact the Tuesday morning commute. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1 or visiting the MDT Road Report website. &&