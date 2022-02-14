BOZEMAN, Mont. - On Monday, Masks were no longer required at Montana State University and in Bozeman Public Schools.
The Bozeman School Board Superintendent and MSU President announced the changes Friday afternoon, after there has been a decreasing number of COVID-19 cases in Gallatin County.
Bozeman School District Superintendent Casey Bertram said that masks would be optional for students, staff, and the public in all school district buildings in this letter he sent out to families.
Although, there is an exception to the mask-optional policy in classrooms where an employee has a district-approved ADA accommodation plan in place.
MSU President Waded Cruzado said face masks will be recommended but not required in university buildings due to a decreasing number of cases on campus and the availability of vaccines.
Even though masks are now recommended on MSU's campus some faculty members said they are going to continue to wear them.
MSU Data Research and Analyst for Montana Office of Rural Health, Jake Kaminepzky said "I believe that until we get stronger guidance on whether or not to wear a mask I will continue to do so to protect other and myself."
Yet, the multiple students on MSU's campus were excited to hear the mandate was lifted.
"I like seeing the faces more it is easier to meet people and know people. It's going to be weird not wearing one," Clayton Long MSU Student said.
MSU continues to provide COVID-19 testing and vaccines on campus to reduce the spread of the virus.
More information about Montana State University COVID-19 updates can be found here.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.