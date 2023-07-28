MSU announces winning 2023 Gold Rush t-shirt design

BOZEMAN, Mont. - Montana State University released the winning 2023 Gold Rush t-shirt design before the start of the Bobcat football season Sept. 2.
A release from MSU said this year had 60 t-shirt design submissions.
This year's winner is MSU alumna LoRae Hartman, originally from Buffalo, Montana. MSU's release said the MSU rodeo team's ride into the Bobcat Stadium field was the inspiration behind the design.
“I think the beginning of our football games when the rodeo team comes out is really unique to MSU and a special moment for a lot of people,” Hartman said in MSU's release. “I have a lot of friends and family who always talk about that first when they talk about football season. It’s always about the rodeo team’s incredible intro.”
MSU is encouraging Bobcat fans to wear the shirts to Gold Rush to display their MSU Pride and fill the stadium with gold.
“I hope that Bobcat fans look at it and see a slice of Montana history. Different communities coming together over agriculture, the pursuit of knowledge and an excellent performance on the football field,” Hartman said in MSU's release. “Gold Rush is an incredible tradition, and we are lucky to have something so special here in Bozeman.”
“MSU’s Gold Rush tradition is 16 years strong. We are thrilled with this year’s design that celebrates the best run out in college football,” Amy Kanuch, MSU community relations manager, said in MSU's release. “We look forward to seeing our students, alumni, fans and followers in a sea of gold in Bobcat Stadium on Sept. 2.”
The 2023 Gold Rush shirts are on sale now for $15 at:
- MSU Bookstore
- Universal Athletic stores in Bozeman, Billings, Butte, Great Falls, Helena, Kalispell and Missoula
- Online at msubookstore.org and shop.msubobcats.com.
