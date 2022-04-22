MSU Army Reserve student competes in Best Warrior competition, celebrates 114th anniversary

BOZEMAN, Mont. – A Montana State University Army Reserve student is preparing to compete in the Army Reserve-level Best Warrior Competition in May while celebrating the U.S. Army Reserve's anniversary.
Spc. Ethan Allen is a native of Helena and MSU pre-med student studying kinesiology while climbing the ranks as a combat medic in the 7252nd medical support unit and winning competitions at the U.S. Army Reserve Best Warrior competitions.
Spc. Allen won the AR-MEDCOM Best Warrior Competition in Fort McCoy, Wisconsin, and is headed to the Army Reserve-level Best Warrior Competition in Florida starting in May.
April 23 marks the 114th birthday of the U.S. Army Reserve which trains more than 200,000 soldiers and civilian employees with the same training as active-duty soldiers.
After basic combat training and advanced individual training, Army Reserve soldiers return to their civilian lives and spend one weekend a month and two weeks per year training to keep their skills sharp.
Spc. Allen said he spends extra training session getting ready for competitions on top of school and regular workout. The Best Warrior competitions include a variety of challenges like range shooting, land navigation, fitness tests, obstacle courses, gas mask events and swim trainings.
"When you keep moving up you get more and more competition days which makes sense, they test you on more skills so at the end of the competition you don’t even know how you did against the other competitors," Spc. Allen said. "There’s a lot of pride carrying on with Montana especially being like a fisherman and a huntsman knowing that I’m just representing the state as a whole."
The next competition for Spc. Allen will be a full week at the Army Reserve Medical Headquarters in Florida and if he continues to do well enough he would head to the next Best Warrior competition at the Department of the Army.
Lt. Gen. William L. Geddes said the U.S. Army Reserves Minuteman scholarship is up and taking applications for any young student interested in going into the Army Reserves with all sorts of benefits.
You can find more information about the U.S. Army Reserves here along with a link to the Minuteman scholarship application here.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.