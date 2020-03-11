UPDATE, March 12, 2020 @8:25 PM: All but one of the 15 Montana State students studying abroad in Italy have returned to the United States and are being asked to self-quarantine for 14 days, as coronavirus fears prompt more caution in higher education. Italy, which has gone on a country-wide lockdown in the last week, currently has the most coronavirus cases outside of China.
The students are from around the country, and have reportedly returned home to wherever their friends or family are, which in some cases may be Montana.
Montana State University officials required students studying in high-risk countries to come back to the States, asking them to then self-quarantine for 14 days. This is the same guidance the Center for Disease Control has provided for anyone leaving a Level Three Travel Health Notice country like Italy.
However, it is a voluntary quarantine and there are currently no health screenings required for Americans re-entering the country from Italy.
Montana State officials stress that the university continues to closely follow guidelines from the CDC and that they're working with local health officials, too.
But how can a voluntary, 14-day quarantine be enforced? MSU officials say that it can't.
Vice President of University Communications - Tracy Ellig - explained, saying: "There is no government entity, at the federal, at the state, the county, the city level... there is no government entity right now that is policing and making mandatory a 14-day stay. That's not a decision up to MSU, that is a decision of the health authorities of the federal government and the state."
Ellig also emphasizes that while MSU can't enforce the quarantine, they are making sure to educate the students returning from Italy and explain to them why it's important to follow the CDC guidelines. He says that they also remain in contact with those students.
One student - who was studying abroad in another Level Three country, South Korea - has also returned to the states since the COVID-19 outbreak. The school is in contact with that student, too.
Ellig says he feels for the students who had to leave their study abroad programs early due to the coronavirus.
"No one, when they signed up to do a semester abroad in Italy, thought this was gonna happen," he said. "And it's rough, we get it. But we're asking them to cooperate with us because we are really in an unprecedented time, you know? The world has never faced a situation like this before."
----------
First report:
BOZEMAN, Mont. - Montana State University says they have asked students returning from study abroad trips in Italy to self-quarantine to potential avoid coronavirus spread on campus.
The students were asked to quarantine in accordance with Center for Disease Control (CDC) guidelines, which include staying home for 14 days after leaving an area with "widespread, ongoing community spread" and practicing social distancing.
Italy is one of four countries with a Level 3 Travel Health Notice from the CDC, including South Korea, China, and Iran. Montana State students studying abroad in another high-risk country, South Korea, have also been asked to return home.
The returning students were asked to self-quarantine off-campus, sometimes with family members, to avoid the risk of infecting other students.
A representative for the university could not initially say how many students were affected and when the students would be returning, or if they already had.
