BOZEMAN, Mont. - Montana State University says they have asked students returning from study abroad trips in Italy to self-quarantine to potential avoid coronavirus spread on campus.
The students were asked to quarantine in accordance with Center for Disease Control (CDC) guidelines, which include staying home for 14 days after leaving an area with "widespread, ongoing community spread" and practicing social distancing.
Italy is one of four countries with a Level 3 Travel Health Notice from the CDC, including South Korea, China, and Iran. Montana State students studying abroad in another high-risk country, South Korea, have also been asked to return home.
The returning students were asked to self-quarantine off-campus, sometimes with family members, to avoid the risk of infecting other students.
A representative for the university could not initially say how many students were affected and when the students would be returning, or if they already had.
For more information about international travel announcements related to Montana State University and the coronavirus, click here.
For the latest worldwide coronavirus updates, click here.