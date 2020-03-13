MSU athletes and coaches sound off online amid cancellations

BOZEMAN- As sporting events across the state and the country are being canceled many are left wondering what's next for the athletes.
As news of tournaments and championships trickled in, athletes and coaches slowly took to Twitter and other social media platforms to express their emotions.
Danny Sprinkle the MSU Bobcat head basketball coach tweeted this:
"Telling my team the season was over was the hardest thing I’ve ever had to do as a coach. NO words I could possibly say to @MSUBobcatsMBB &especially to @haraldfrey5 and @RickettsLadan to ease their pain. All I can say is THANK YOU for a season full of lifelong memories #UBUNTU"
Harald Frey, a senior on the MSU Mens Bobcat Basketball team from Oslo, Norway tweeted this:
"Lost for words at the moment, but this one hurts. The finality of it all is hard to wrap my head around, but my last 4 years have been amazing nonetheless. Bobcat Nation, thanks for backing a kid from Norway. I am proud to always be a Bobcat! #GoCatsGo"
Caleb Bellach from the MSU Bobcat Basketball team added this:
"Not how I pictured this year ending... so thankful for the experience gained and the opportunity to play this game with my brothers for life....to be continued.. #ubuntu"
Lizzy Klinker who plays for the University of Idaho Women's Basketball team tweeted that “sad was an understatement,”:
"To say I am heartbroken would be an understatement. The monumentous strides we have made as a team this season proved we were determined for something great. We no longer have the chance to play our last 40 minutes to prove to the rest of the world how tough we are. #WeAreFierce"
Outside of the Treasure State other affected athletes tweeted things like Haley Cruse, she plays softball for Oregon. Her tweet:
"The fact that I might have just played my last softball game without my family in the stands breaks my heart"
Right now, the NCAA has not released a statement as to the future of these athletes' careers however many fans reacted on twitter saying that additional eligibility should be considered for athletes that lost the ability to compete.
We will continue to update this web copy as more responses are available.