BOZEMAN, Mont. - Montana State University Bobcat Football season tickets went on sale Thursday morning.
The 2021 home football season is set to be played at full capacity in Bobcat Stadium.
Bobcat fans who had tickets in 2019, can renew their tickets as well as new season tickets options are available for fans.
The 2021 season marks the first since Bobcat Athletics transitioned to exclusive mobile ticketing, with a print-at-home ticket option.
This year, football tickets can be purchased online, in-person or over the phone from the ticketing office.
MSU Senior Associate AD and External Operations, Casey Fox said, "We encourage fans to get their season tickets so they are locked in we are excited you know to be back for the first time in two years we think that demands is going to be high this year and that the sooner that they can lock in their tickets for the season you know the better."
Both season ticket renewals and new tickets deadline is June 1.
Also, the Sonny Holland Classic spring scrimmage game free tickets will be available Friday morning for the general public.
More information on MSU Bobcat Football season tickets can be found here.