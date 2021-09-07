BOZEMAN, Mont. — Montana State University, in collaboration with local nonprofit Warriors and Quiet Waters Foundation (WQW), will host a training on veteran suicide prevention on Sept. 14, at 6 p.m. in Ballroom A of MSU’s Strand Union Building.
The event is free and open to the public, and veterans are encouraged to attend.
According to WQW, 70% of veteran suicides are accomplished with firearms, and Montana has one of the five highest suicide rates in the country.
Event organizers said in a release the training aims to save lives and prevent suicide by empowering veterans with knowledge and skills to ask for help.
MSU Veteran Services and WQW partnered with the Overwatch Project, a nonprofit that offers this training nationwide.
“The Overwatch Project’s training is vital to the work we do because it is actionable and will spark change for a very real problem that affects veterans and their families,” Joseph Schumacher, director of MSU Veteran Services, said.
This training teaches veterans to intervene with at-risk friends by asking to temporarily hold onto their guns or take other protective storage measures. The training will also cover ways that veterans can talk with fellow veterans and make plans for protective firearms storage measures.
The joint presentation will be co-led by Brian Gilman, chief executive officer of WQW and a retired Marine colonel and Casey Woods, executive director of the Overwatch Project/FORGE.
“We partnered with the Overwatch Project and the MSU Veteran Support Center on this training because we believe that equipping veterans to have conversations about firearms when veterans are in crisis is one of the missing pieces in suicide prevention,” Gilman said. “I know veterans who likely would be alive today if someone had been equipped to talk about firearms at the right time.”
Free tickets for the event can be reserved at wqwf.org/justfknask.
This event is partnered with Warriors and Quiet Waters, MSU Veteran Services, MSU Health Partners Counseling and Psychological Services and the Overwatch Project.