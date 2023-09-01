BOZEMAN, Mont. - With Gold Rush happening at MSU this Saturday we want to make sure you have all the information you need for a successful first football game of the season.
Kickoff against Utah Tech is at 6 p.m. on Saturday at Bobcat Stadium.
Students and fans are getting excited for the big day, whether this is their first Gold Rush, or their last.
“I'm looking forward to, like, the student atmosphere seeing because I know in high school it's pretty crazy, So I can only imagine what it's like in college,” said freshman Meagan Edwards.
“Honestly, I just love that it's one of the first main events of the school year again, and everybody gets super amped up, you know, we all get out there. Gold Rush. Want to see everybody just wrapped in the gold and kind of a sea of everybody, we are just ready to be back from new year,” said senior Hunter Lien.
Tickets for the game have been sold out, but you can still watch at home on ABC if you are in the Billings area.
For fans headed to the stadium, parking is available in Elk, Bobcat and Wolf parking lots. Lots 15, 20 and 25 are reserved specifically for tailgating. Part of Kagy Boulevard near the stadium will be closed on Saturday from 2 p.m. to 11 p.m.
The stadium has a clear bag policy, as well. Purses, totes and backpacks are not allowed inside, and clear bags must be no larger than 12 x 6 x12. The full detailed bag policy can be found here.
To be a part of the sea of gold, you are going to need this year’s gold t-shirt, designed by MSU alum LoRae Hartman.
If you do not have tickets to the game, do not worry, there are still places to watch.
Several bars in Bozeman, including the Rocking R Bar, The Crystal Bar and Spectators Sports Bar and Grill will all have the game playing on TV.
Rocking R Bar’s celebration starts Friday night with their first annual Alumni Friday tailgate celebration outside behind the bar. They’re handing out 125 free t-shirts and then the party will continue on Saturday with brunch, then the game, then the fifth quarter celebration, said Tim Benson, the bar’s general manager.
“When you get all the members of the community in here, that's all rallied around the same sports team, the same school, the same campus, the same students that we all are. There's just no other feeling like it. It'sjust great. It's excitement, It's fun,” Benson said.
Rocking R Bar hosts watch parties for every football game of the season. A full list of watch parties can be found here, along with details on how to become a party coordinator.
