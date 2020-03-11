BOZEMAN - Montana State University is calling off the National Conference on Undergraduate Research (NCUR) that was scheduled to take place at the university on March 26 to 28 due to coronavirus concerns.
A release from MSU says the decision to drop the event was made in collaboration with NCUR's national association in order to prevent coronavirus spreading to the community.
“We understand that canceling NCUR 2020 is upsetting for the many undergraduate researchers who planned to present their work, and for the many faculty members and mentors who planned to attend as well,” MSU President Cruzado said in the release. “We apologize for any inconvenience this decision may create.”