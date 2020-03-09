BOZEMAN, Mont. - Montana State University is cancelling all international travel affiliated with the university as a response to the global novel coronavirus spread, the university said in a letter to the MSU community on Monday evening.
The cancellation went into effect on Monday, March 9 and extends through spring break until Sunday, March 22. The university cited concerns about the safety of students and faculty as a result of COVID-19's spread, but also noted concerns that anyone traveling globally would have a lesser experience as countries close significant cultural sites and shut down large events in response to the virus.
The university also urged caution for anyone traveling for personal reasons during spring break, which begins next week.
MSU also said in the statement that any students living in on-campus residence halls will be allowed to stay in their dormitories at no extra cost during the week of spring break as long as they register with the university.
Students and faculty choosing to travel to a country with a recommended self-quarantine, the university warns, are asked not to return to campus and instead should self-quarantine for 14 days. The countries with a Level 3 Travel Health Notice from the CDC are currently China, Iran, Italy, and South Korea.
MSU told Montana Right Now last week that many of their current semester-long study abroad students are in low-risk countries. However, those in high-risk countries, such as South Korea and Italy, are making plans to return home as soon as possible. It is unclear if the students in low-risk countries will need to make similar travel plans after MSU's announcement on Monday.
The university has been working in cooperation with - among other agencies - the Gallatin County Health Department. The department has created a coronavirus update page for the county, which you can view here. The university's own page for COVID-19 updates can be found here.
Here's the full message from President Waded Cruzado:
Dear MSU Community,
In an effort to manage and contain the spread of Coronavirus (COVID-19), Montana State University is canceling all university-sponsored and affiliated international travel by students, faculty and staff, effective today and extending through spring break to Sunday, March 22.
Montana State University is making this decision based on the evolving situation with international quarantines as a measure to contain COVID-19. The university does not want to put our faculty, students and staff at risk of being stranded abroad or forced into a quarantine upon return. Many students may find their expectations of university-affiliated international travel come up far short as countries around the world are closing cultural and other sites of significance.
For all students, faculty and staff planning personal international travel over spring break, we urge caution. Travel restrictions and quarantine requirements can change daily. The best, most up-to-date information about travel is the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's Information for Travel website:https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/travelers/index.html
If you choose to travel and return from a country with a recommended self-quarantine - countries with a Level 3 Travel Health Notice from the CDC: currently China, Iran, Italy and South Korea - please do not return to campus, either to the residence halls, classes, offices, fitness center or any other area. This means we are asking students to self-quarantine and return home for 14 days, rather than coming to campus.
Please follow the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's guidance on self-quarantine, which can be found here: https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/travelers/after-travel-precautions.html
Those students who currently live on campus in MSU residence halls have the option of staying in their rooms over spring break at no additional cost, however, they must register. These accommodations are for residents only, visitors and/or overnight guests are not allowed in the residence halls during Spring Break. Montana State University will continue to keep its dining, recreation and health facilities open during this time.
We will continue to provide updates via email as well as its COVID-19 page, which also has an archive of all university communications on the issue.
We know that this news can create frustration for many people. This is the time for us to work collaboratively and to keep our focus and our hopes high. This too shall pass.
We greatly appreciate your understanding and cooperation to keep each other safe during this eventful time.
Sincerely,
Waded Cruzado
President, Montana State University