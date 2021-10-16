Weather Alert

...Light Snow Expected Over Southwest Montana Late Monday Afternoon Through Early Tuesday... A Pacific weather system moves through the Great Basin area late Monday into early Tuesday, which will bring a period of light snow to portions of Southwest Montana. The best chances for accumulating snow will be over mountain areas south of I-90 Monday night. Accumulations will be around 1 inch at pass level, with up to 5 inches possible in the mountains. Those traveling south of I-90 on Monday night may encounter slippery roadways and visibility reductions down to a half mile at times. Raynolds, Monida, and Targhee Passes will likely be most affected. Outdoor recreation will also be impacted by the cold and snowy conditions.