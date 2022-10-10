BOZEMAN, Mont. - Today at noon MSU will commemorate Indigenous Peoples Day with a traditional round dance on Sunrise Plaza in front of American Indian Hall on campus.
This year’s event will feature the Bobcat Singers, the American Indian Council’s drum group who are returning after an absence of a few years. Chili, cornbread and refreshments will be served in the AIH great hall following the dance.
American Indian Hall opened in October 2021, and is home to the Department of Native American Studies and the offices of American Indian/Alaskan Native Student Success Services, as well as classrooms that serve students from across the entire campus.
MSU enrolled 776 American Indian/Alaska Native students this fall, the second highest total ever seen and a number that represents 9% enrollment growth over the past five years.
This event is free and open to the public, American Indian Hall's address is 6th & Garfield South, Bozeman, MT 59715
