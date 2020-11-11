BOZEMAN, Mont. - Montana State University has been selected to lead a two-year study on the effect COVID-19 has on nurses.
The study will focus on the challenges in employment, earnings and the supply of nurses.
Nurses make up the largest group of health care workers in the United States.
The study is being led by Perter Buerhaus, professor in the MSU College of Nursing.
"We are going to look at the current work force how is the pandemic effecting employment or unemployment we will look at all these different types of nurses in terms of where they work in hospitals in home physician offices outpatient center ect. and gage and see what the effect has been," Buerhaus said.
Buerhaus plans to examine if people are more or less interested in becoming nurses during a pandemic.
This study is being funded by a $430,000 grant.