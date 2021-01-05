BOZEMAN - Montana State University is distributing the COVID-19 vaccine to frontline health care workers and students pursuing health professions.
In December, MSU was approved by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to be a COVID-19 vaccine provider.
Now, MSU clinical workers and nursing students who have direct contact with patients can receive the vaccine.
About 215 students in the College of Nursing, the WWAMI Regional Medical Education Program, the Regional Initiatives in Dental Education, and Gallatin College’s programs in phlebotomy and surgical and medical assistants are eligible to receive the vaccine on campus next week.
The COVID-19 vaccine will be administered at university health partners on campus.
Micheal Becker, MSU Spokesperson said, "Over the past week or so we have made sure to vaccinate the majority of our frontline health care workers of our university health partners and we are making preparations now after we have received some new authorization from the state to be able to vaccinate some of our students who are in clinical settings."
MSU said they are planning for an ongoing wider vaccine that will be available to more students.
Although, that distribution timeline still needs to be finalized at the state and federal levels.
The MSU resident halls open Wednesday and, the spring semester begins Monday.