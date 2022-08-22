BOZEMAN, Mont. - As students make their way back to campus, Montana State has events throughout the beginning of the semester to get new and returning students connected to the Bozeman community.
"MSU Debut" is the first experience for students as a bobcat and looks to get them connected with each other and the city to make the transition to college a little less daunting.
The events kicked off with the annual "cat walk" where officials from the school, athletes, and students go downtown Bozeman to connect with businesses and the community to get them comfortable with the area. Today will be "Catapalooza," a two-day event with over 350 vendors from the community set up on campus to get students involved with all sorts of organizations.
One of the easiest ways to increase student retention is to get involved with some group to give students a sense of belonging. MSU plays a vital role in the economy and support of Bozeman and having students back gives a boost to all organizations who rely on the school to help them thrive.
Later this week will be "service Saturday," where students and volunteers go out into Bozeman and do community service for any projects needing assistance. It is the biggest service event of the year and allows the students to give back immediately.
A week later, students will get to experience their first gold rush game, and then get to paint the College "M" at the foothills of the Bridger Mountains.
All of these events will help to build the important connection of MSU and the city of Bozeman. To help volunteer for these events a link can be found here.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.