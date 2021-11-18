BOZEMAN, Mont. — The Montana State University Department of Native American Studies received accreditation from the World Indigenous Nations Higher Education Consortium (WINHEC).
This makes it one of the first Indigenous programs at a mainstream institution to receive the designation, according to a release.
The accreditation was announced by Chair of the Department of Native American Studies Walter Fleming at the opening of MSU’s American Indian Hall on Oct. 16. A WINHEC accreditation team then visited MSU that week.
Fleming said that WINHEC accreditation, which is valid for five years, signals to potential students, tribal communities and other institutions worldwide that MSU has made Native American students and programs a priority in recruitment and retention.
“And it validates the importance of the work that we have been doing in teaching, community based participatory research and helping our students succeed,” he said.
The international group’s accreditation team also praised MSU’s Department of Native American Studies for its support and commitment to “the jewel that is Montana.”
“We commend and acknowledge their dedication to the Native People of Montana, as has been evidenced in their application of Indian Education for All and service to the Elders Council,” the accreditation committee wrote in its report, referring to the state’s Indian Education for All program and the MSU Council of Tribal Elders.
“Further, we thank Montana State University, Bozeman, as it grows in service to the Native People for their continued support of the Native American Studies Department,” they continued.
Kristin Ruppel, professor in the Department of Native American Studies, helped organize MSU’s WINHEC accreditation process. She said a team of students, faculty and staff has been working for two years to prepare for the WINHEC accreditation and visit, which was delayed by the pandemic.
Ruppel said MSU received provisional WINHEC accreditation in 2009, but that the organization developed new guidelines for mainstream institutions as opposed to tribal colleges. Since then, MSU’s Native American enrollment increased from about 200 students to 800.
Fort Peck Community College is the only other institution in Montana accredited by WINHEC.
“Ultimately, this accreditation allows us to expand our programming into the international arena, with the help of our WINHEC colleagues,” Fleming said.
To learn more about MSU's Department of Native American Studies, you can visit montana.edu/wwwnas.