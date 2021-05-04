BOZEMAN, Mont. - Montana State University and Montana Department of Transportation created specialized concrete that will be used for the first time on the Trail Creek Bridges in Wisdom.

MSU has been developing this unique concrete for over five years and this summer the ultra-high performance concrete will form parts of two 60 feet long bridges.

The new concrete is special because it can carry up to 20,000 pounds per square inch.

There are six key ingredients that make up the specialized mixture.

Michael Berry, MSU project leader said, the concrete materials include steel fibers, fly ash a byproduct of coal-fired power plants, and chemicals that reduce the amount of added water.

The product is designed to last a long time and save money for the state of Montana.

A total of ten civil engineering undergraduate and graduate students participated in the research project.

Berry said the concrete will be installed in mid-July 2021.