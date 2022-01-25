BOZEMAN, Mont. - Montana State University is expanding its programs to support American Indian and Alaska Native students and their families.
MSU is a home away from home for many American Indian and Alaska Native students and, the university is increasing its services to help make MSU comfortable for Indigenous students.
The university recorded a record number of Native American and Alaska Native students with, more than 800 enrolling for the fall semester.
This semester the university opened its new American Indian Hall to students, staff, and community to offer a place for a student of all majors to learn more about the heritage of their peers.
"We want people to know about culture and, we want people to learn from us we try to bring as many different people in here as possible," MSU Native American Student Journey Erickson said.
The additional new programming is made possible through a $2.75 million grant from Margaret A. Cargill Philanthropies.
MSU hopes the grant will help increase service that will strengthen cultural and academic programs on campus for everyone.
Head of MSU Department of Native American Studies, Walter Fleming said, "We will also be doing programs like bead workshop and food lectures on native foods. We hope to support a chef to come in and talk about traditional foods."
Fleming said his department has targeted several areas that will be enriched, all of which will help support Native student success by bolstering multi-generational and community-based networks.
The grant will also include an elder-in-residence program, a peer mentoring program that will support students and their families and, year-round cultural and academic programming.
More information about the new student successes and the Department of Native American Studies can be found here.
