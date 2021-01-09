Weather Alert

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM MST THIS MORNING... * WHAT...Visibility one-half mile or less in dense fog. * WHERE...Portions of central, north central and southwest Montana. * WHEN...Until 11 AM MST Saturday. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility and icy roads on Interstate 90 through northern Gallatin County, Interstate 15 from Dutton north to the Canadian border, U.S. Highways 89 and 12 through Meager County, U.S. Highway 87 through Chouteau County to Havre, MT Highway 200 east of Lewistown, and U.S. Highway 2 from the Browning through Blaine County. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If driving, slow down, use your low beam headlights, and leave plenty of distance between cars ahead of you. Be prepared for both sudden changes in visibility and icy patches on roads. &&

...AIRPORT WEATHER WARNING... The National Weather Service in Great Falls has issued an Airport Weather Warning for... Bozeman Yellowstone International Airport /BZN/ The following weather hazards are expected: Fog with visibility of 1/2 mile or less. Until 745 AM MST Saturday. There may be brief periods of improved visibility at times, possibly between now and 11 pm MST, but conditions will likely remain poor for most of this timeframe. LAT...LON 4576 11117 4579 11117 4579 11113 4576 11113