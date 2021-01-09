MSU Head Coach staying in Bozeman

BOZEMAN- The head football coach at Montana State University Jeff Choate announced on Twitter that he will be staying in Bozeman after talking with Boise State University on their head coaching vacancy.

Former Boise State Head Football Coach Brain Harsin left for Auburn University on Dec. 22, 2020, leaving the Broncos without a coach for the first time since Chris Petersen left for the University of Washington in December 2013.

On the 17th day of their head coaching search, the Broncos landed Oregon defensive coordinator Andy Avalos as their new head coach.

Choate took to Twitter to end the rumors and confirm he will stay with the Bobcats for the future.

