BOZEMAN, Mont. - This weekends MSU football game is partnering with Pack the Place in Pink to raise money for breast cancer support.
Pack the Place in Pink is a non profit started in Billings by former MSU women's basketball standout Vicki Heebner Carle. Carle, a two-time breast cancer survivor, played basketball for Montana State in the 1980s and was inducted into the Bobcat Hall of Fame in 1996.
“Once again, MSU has partnered with Pack the Place in Pink to help us generate funds for Montana Breast Cancer Warriors. We are honored to have the Bobcats in our Pink Corner. Being a Bobcat myself, I am humbled that MSU supports this cause and assists our fundraising year-round!" Said Carle.
To participate, individuals are invited to purchase limited-edition apparel and wear it to the game against Weber State in Bobcat Stadium. This year, the items for purchase include a pink short-sleeved shirt, a white crew neck sweatshirt and a black hooded sweatshirt. The apparel will retail for $20, $30 and $40, respectfully.
Pack the Place in Pink Bobcat merchandise is available at the MSU Bookstore in the Strand Union Building and at Bobcat Stadium, as well as online at msubookstore.org. It will also be sold at Universal Athletic locations in Bozeman, Billings, Butte, Helena, Great Falls and Kalispell and online at universalthletic.com.
