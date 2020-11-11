BOZEMAN- The Kappa Sigma fraternity at Montana State partnered with the Warriors and Quiet Waters Foundation to host a “Sushi for Soldiers Week” leading up to Veterans Day with their final event from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.
The kickoff dinner for the week on Nov. 8 started at the restaurant Seven where Josiah Green, event director and fraternity member, said they raised around $1,500 for the Warriors and Quiet Water Foundation in Bozeman.
The money raised went straight towards helping post-9/11 combat veterans through therapeutic fly-fishing trips in Montana.
Starting Nov. 10 at 11 a.m. you can come stop by Kappa Sigma's chapter house at MSU on 1120 S. 6th Ave. and eat sushi, enter to win raffle prizes, and connect with the community.
All proceeds benefit the Warriors and Quiet Waters Foundation and the event will run under the Gallatin County Health Board’s new COVID-19 restrictions so there can only be 25 people in the chapter house at a time.
“This small little event, it just does what we can do to say thank you and to say you know we’re here to support you and we want to see the best outcome for everything that you do in life,” Green said.
There will be masks at the door for anyone without on and received donations of sanitizer from Wildrye distilling.
Green said they want to help out the foundation because of their mission statement to be a catalyst for positive change in the lives of post-9/11 combat veterans and their loved ones and help veterans rekindle their love for the outdoors.
“The really unique thing about them is when they outfit everybody for a fly fishing adventure they get to keep all that stuff home, take it all home, and all that knowledge all those experiences they share with their friends so by just doing a small little event that helps them with revenue at the end of the day, we’re able to see an impact,” Green added.
