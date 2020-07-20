BOZEMAN - Montana State University College of Nursing earned a $2.5 million grant Monday funding scholarships for Native American and Alaska Native students.
The scholarship grant awarded by Health Resources and Services Administration of the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, is an effort to grow retention and graduation rates among Native American and Alaska Native students in the school's nursing program, according to a release from MSU. MSU says they will be allocating the grant over five years. The scholarship is available to undergraduate nursing students who are Native American or Alaska Native, and are actively in the College of Nursing’s Caring For Our Own Program or the university’s TRiO Student Support Services program.
“The Caring for Our Own Program has a 20-year track record demonstrating that the nursing shortage in rural and tribal areas of Montana can be solved,” Laura Larsson, professor in the College of Nursing and director of Caring For Our Own, said in the release. “This funding will accelerate our progress.”
Larsson says these scholarships "are effectively 'full-ride' scholarships." She adds the intention of the scholarships is "to achieve health equity for American Indian and Alaska Native populations."