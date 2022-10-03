BOZEMAN, Mont. - MSU kicks off Homecoming week and many are excited for the largest celebration since pre-covid.
It begins Tuesday with the annual lighting of the M on the Bridger Foothill Trail from 7 PM to 8 PM. A good place to watch that is from Story Mill Park. On Wednesday they will have a ribbon cutting for the the new Student Memorial, which is a public space for MSU students, staff, faculty, and community members to remember and honor students we have lost while they were studying here at MSU. Also on Wednesday is a student BBQ, on Thursday will be the lighting of the "Go Cats" on the dorms.
Then for the two most community engaging events, Friday will have the pep rally on Main Street in Downtown Bozeman where businesses, MSU Athletics, Spirit of the West Marching Band and more come together from 6 PM to 7 PM. Then on Saturday morning from 10-11 AM will be the Homecoming Parade with floats, bands and more.
Chris Pruden, a Student Engagement Advisor at MSU said that the last two years Homecoming celebrations had been a little bit diminished by the pandemic and that this year they will really see big crowds like they used to.
It will be a fun-filled week to build upon the close connection between the City of Bozeman and Montana State University.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.