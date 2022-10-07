BOZEMAN, Mont. - Four years ago Montana State ditched the typical homecoming king and queen for a more open and representative model.
The Homecoming Ambassadors are nominated based on their investment in student clubs and organizations, campus engagement, and service to the community. They represent those committed to making Montana State and the community of Bozeman a better place.
So this week they've been highlighting themselves through three pillars that MSU chose are the values it stands for; leadership, involvement, and service. Three will be chosen, and the winners will be announced at the MSU Homecoming football game Saturday.
They will also all be at the Homecoming Pep Rally tonight on Main Street in Downtown Bozeman from 6-7 and at the parade downtown Saturday morning from 10-11.
The eight Homecoming Ambassadors are (in the order they are shown in the video):
Bella Roccisano, a senior studying Political Science, who is representing the leadership pillar.
Paytyn Wilson, a senior studying Argricultural Communication, is representing the service pillar.
Megan Bittner, a junior studying Agriculture Business, is representing the leadership pillar.
Emma Kerkering, a senior studying Cell Biology and Neuroscience, is representing the involvement pillar.
Caroline Rader, a senior studying Agriculture Business, is representing the leadership pillar.
Lucas Oelkers, a senior studying Mechanical engineering, is representing the involvement pillar.
Emily Cappis, a senior studying Marketing and Management, is representing the involvement pillar.
Grace Tadvick, a junior studying Nursing, is representing the pillar of service.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.