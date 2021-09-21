BOZEMAN, Mont. - Montana State University held a groundbreaking ceremony for the construction of the future Student Wellness Center Tuesday.
The Student Wellness Center will be the hub for all student medical, counseling, and wellness services along with recreational and fitness activities.
MSU said the goal is for students to have easy access to resources that contribute to their overall health and well-being.
"As we launch one of the most exciting projects in the history of our campus. Today we break the ground for a whole new vision for the future of mental health, student fitness, and a new vision for overall student wellness," MSU President Waded Cruzado said.
The funding for the new center came from a variety of sources. Such as student fees and an insurance payment after the loss of the fitness center gym roofs in 2019.
Instead of rebuilding the gyms, students voiced support for a new, multipurpose student wellness center.
President of the Associated Students of MSU, Norris Blossom said, "It exhibits a state of the art fitness spaces an incredible swimming pool, a climbing wall of over eight times the size of the previous and social spaces designed to connect students."
During the student election in April 2020, 66% of student voters supported a fee assist in the construction of a new facility.
In addition, the new building will include a variety of environmentally conscious features.
MSU is pursuing a Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design, Gold certification for the project.
The center will feature roof-mounted solar panels, a solar wall, and LED lighting.
Also, the Student Wellness Center will be part of an “energy district” to efficiently share energy between MSU campus buildings.
According to MSU, construction is projected to be completed by 2023.