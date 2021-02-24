BOZEMAN, Mont. - Montana State University hosted a virtual event celebrating Black History Month and highlighting Black military service Wednesday.
The event had two sessions. In the beginning, Nicol Rae, an MSU professor discussed the historic appointment of Gen. Lloyd J. Austin III, the first African American to serve as U.S. Defense Secretary.
"We have seen African Americans sort of come and take on the head of service roles finally in two thousand and we have seen them in more prominent positions in the military and it's an indicator of progress," Rae said.
Secondly, MSU student Lyla Brown held a virtual conversation with Joseph Wanjohi who is a Black student veteran at MSU that served in the Army for almost seven years as a medic and was stationed in Texas and Germany.
Wanjohi talked about his experiences in the military and serving our country, "We have come a very long way there is a lot of inclusivity there is a lot of inclusion the army not only prompts diversity it celebrates it shares together experience together."
During Wanjohi's time completing military service he was able to gain a sense of direction which eventually lead him to MSU.
Wanjohi is currently a first-year student at MSU studying industrial engineering.
Also, he has a dual citizenship from Kenya and the U.S. and he earned his U.S. citizenship through military service.
If one is interested in watching the virtual event it will be posted on the MSU website to view.