BOZEMAN, MT- Today at Montana State University student groups will come together to host free programming will be available for students, staff, faculty, and community members on the MSU campus.
The university says they hope to facilitate healing and awareness for such an important movement and are honored to provide an opportunity to commemorate those loved ones we have lost, and those who are still missing or have survived violence.
Their intention is to provide a safe space to offer encouragement, hope, and healing for families and friends of Missing and Murdered Indigenous People, community advocates, and survivors themselves.
All events and programming is free and open to the public.
All events will take place on May 5th, 2022 on the MSU-Bozeman campus
9:00-10:00 Self -guided Exhibit: We Are Still Here American Indian Hall (AIH)
10:00-11:30 Panel Discussion with Cheryl Horn, Susan Stewart, Nick Ross-Dick, and Terel Alden, Moderated by Kristie Rusette Procrastinator Theater
11:45 -12:30 Prayer Walk Beginning and ending on Sunset Plaza between AIH and Roberts Hall
12:30-1:00 Healing Jingle Dress Dance with the Black Whistle Singers and Round Dance
1:00 Community Feed AIH Great Hall
2:00- 3:00 Talking Circle
