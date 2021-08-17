BOZEMAN, Mont. - Montana State University is implementing a "call to action" to encourage students, faculty and staff to wear face coverings while in indoor campus spaces.
MSU President Waded Cruzado sent out a letter Tuesday, stating the decision will be in effect until Oct. 1. The university will then revisit the need and issue new guidance as needed.
We reached out to MSU's Vice President of Communications Tracy Ellig who reiterated that wearing face masks indoors on campus is not a requirement this school year, but a "call to actions for students, faculty and staff to wear masks."
In his letter, President Cruzado wrote he is "communicating that, irrespective of whether you believe (or not) in the effectiveness of face masks... we just need to do this."
Aside from the face mask recommendation, MSU will observe the following guidelines:
- If we are in outdoor spaces on campus, wearing face masks is optional.
- If social distance can be maintained in rooms with 10 people or fewer, wearing a face mask is recommended, but not needed.
- In an instructional setting (classroom, studios, labs), if the instructor can be at least six feet from the class group, the instructor's use of a mask is recommended but not needed.
- If we are exercising strenuously in Hosaeus Fitness Center or its associated facilities, wearing a face mask is recommended but not needed.
- If there is rampant disregard for the need to wear face masks in indoor spaces or if the number of coronavirus-related hospitalizations in Gallatin County shows a sustained increase, MSU will revert to mandating face masks for every faculty, student and staff member.
Students who are unable to wear face masks while indoors should contact the MSU Office of Disability Services. Likewise, MSU employees who are unable to wear face masks indoors should contact the MSU Americans with Disabilities Act coordinator.
Free COVID-19 testing for students showing symptoms is available at the MSU Student Testing Center in the Bobcat Stadium parking lot.
Students, faculty and staff are also encouraged to get vaccinated. You can do so by setting up an appointment at montana.edu/covidvaccine.
"We are all tired of wearing face masks, but we don't want to risk getting sick and we don't want others to get sick. We have better things to do than monitoring each other's behaviors and judging other people's convictions," President Cruzado wrote.