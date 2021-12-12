BOZEMAN, Mont. - Montana State University is offering free long-term parking for students and community members over the holidays.
A permit is not required to park in Bison lot 26 and Bobcat lot 18 from December 15, 2021, through January 17, 2022.
The lots are located off college street and there are hundreds of spots available for everyone to park.
MSU is offering parking spaces because they want to makes it easier for both the City of Bozeman and the university in order to keep the streets and lots clear of snow.
"We want people following the city's advice to move their cars every three weeks and, if they can't we have these two parking lots available for the long term to keep them from getting snowed in or plowed in," MSU Spokesman, Michael Becker said.
A permit is required to park in all other lots during the break and, depending on snowfall and lot conditions, some parking lots may be closed to facilitate snow removal.
According to the MSU, drivers who fail to adhere to the guidelines may get ticked or towed.
More information about the long-term winter parking at MSU can be found here.