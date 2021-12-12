Weather Alert

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM MST TUESDAY... * WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations between 3 and 8 inches, with up to 12 inches over mountain passes along the Idaho border. Winds gusting as high as 60 mph at times near the higher peaks. * WHERE...Elevations above 6500 feet in Beaverhead, Gallatin and Madison Counties. * WHEN...Until 5 AM MST Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be difficult, especially over Chief Joseph, Raynolds, and Targhee Passes. Blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility at times. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...This advisory does not include the cities of Bozeman, Dillon, or Ennis; in addition to Bozeman Pass. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1 or visiting the MDT Road Report website. &&