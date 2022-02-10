BOZEMAN, Mont. - Montana State University is launching a new doctoral program in Indigenous and rural health to confront Montana's health and wellness needs in Indigenous and rural areas.
The dean of College of Education, Health and Human Development, Allison Harmon, said in a release from MSU the program will create scholars, educators and practitioners to help confront dire needs.
“By leveraging interdisciplinary knowledge across the university, this program will prepare professionals to lead the development, implementation and evaluation of health systems, programs and policies; direct research programs; and educate and train the next generation of health professionals,” she said in the release.
The doctoral degree requires students to take 60 credit hours, including 18 to 28 dissertation credits. Students may take courses at the MSU campus in Bozeman or at a distance via remote learning technologies, the release said.
Students have a choice among three curriculum options:
- Students striving to earn a master's degree in community health before earning a Ph.D. in Indigenous and rural health. This option will take an estimated three-and-a-half to four years to finish.
- Students who have already earned their master's degree but are immediately entering the doctoral program--this will take an estimated three years to finish.
- Students with a bachelor's degree nursing may decide to finish the criteria and earn their master's degree in community health. This option is for students who choose to leave the program before finishing the doctoral criteria.
“The committee cites the need for research, policy and health systems development that will address existing health disparities in the state,” Harmon said in the release. “These needs can be directly addressed by graduates of this program.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.