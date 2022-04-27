BOZEMAN, Mont. – Montana State University will hold a public listening session on a proposal to name a new $50 million building to house the MSU Gianforte School of Computing as Gianforte Hall.
The listening session on the naming proposal will be from 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. on April 27 in the Strand Union Building, Room 235 in accordance with Montana Board of Regents policy 1004.1.
In February, Montana State University announced a $50 million gift from the Gianforte Family Foundation for the construction of a new building to house the Gianforte School of Computing and computing-related fields.
The building will house computing-related fields such as cybersecurity, optics and photonics, electrical and computer engineering, and creative industries such as film, photography and music technologies.
The donation ties for the second largest in the university’s history with MSU alumnus Norm Asbjornson who donated $50 million toward the Norm Asbjornson College of Engineering Hall.
In recognition of the significance of the gift, the university will propose to the Montana University System Board of Regents the new building be named Gianforte Hall.
According to Montana State University Vice President of Communications Tracy Ellig the Gianforte Family Foundation has provided significant support to Montana State University for more than 20 years.
In 2016, the Gianforte Family Foundation donated $8 million to Montana State University, which established the Gianforte School of Computing.
Currently, the Gianforte School of Computing’s personnel are dispersed across five buildings and the new building will strengthen opportunities for dual enrollment computer science, electrical and computer engineering, cybersecurity, optics and photonics courses for high school students in Montana.
The new facility will also help students engage with technology-driven creative industries supporting teaching and research in animation, film production, digital photography and music technology.
The regents will consider the naming request at their May 18-19 meeting in Havre on the campus of the MSU Northern.
A full agenda for the two-day meeting will be available online here.
In addition to the in-person listening session on April 27, public comments on the naming proposal can also be submitted by letter to University Communications, c/o Naming Comments, P.O. Box 172220, Bozeman, MT 59717-2220 or by email to msunews@montana.edu.
Comments are due by May 16 and will be forwarded to the members of the Montana Board of Regents.
