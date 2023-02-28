BOZEMAN, Mont. - The MSU Men’s Hockey team is raising money for travel to the national championships in March after qualifying automatically in their regular season.
The team is a club sport at MSU and receives only 3% of their funding from the school, which means the club is mostly funded by team members and sponsors.
This season, they are ranked No. 2 in the West Division and No. 3 nationally in the American Collegiate Hockey Association.
The team says even though this is their third year in a row going to nationals, they really feel like they have a shot at winning after all their success this season.
“Every single person has earned their spot to be here and done everything that they can to make this team as successful as it can be and obviously it’s paid off in the regular season and we’re excited,” said senior center Orion Herman.
Junior Steven Irick says he is also confident in the team’s ability to bring home a national title.
“This year we’ve kinda been the team to beat all season. We took it to Mary’s in our own barn and gave them their first loss in two years, so I’d say that we’re going there with a different attitude than we’ve had years prior,” Irick said.
The national championship starts March 17, and the team is looking to raise around $50,000 through GoFundMeto get there. So far, they have raised over $16,000. Funds will be put toward airfare, lodging, food and other travel expenses.
In the past, the community has helped the team achieve their goals. In 2019, Allegiant Airlines donated 28 seats on a flight to Arizona so the team could compete in the regional championships.
Community service and giving back has been a big goal for the team. The team is the top team to provide community service at MSU, by helping out at elementary schools, skating with youth teams and shoveling snow in Big Sky, Irick said.
Right now, they are hoping for some of that community support to help them get to Boston so they can bring home the national title.
