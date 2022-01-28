BOZEMAN, Mont. – The Montana State University Center for Research on Rural Education received a $1.5 million grant to provide free mentoring for teachers who lack preparation or a teaching license to help address Montana’s critical teacher shortage.
The two-year Advancing Support, Preparation, and Innovation in Rural Education (ASPIRE) project has created the MentorMT initiative for teachers being reassigned into different subjects or grade levels, under emergency authorization or a provisional license, or just feeling underprepared while school districts try to compensate for lost positions.
MentorMT Program Director and MSU Professor Dr. Jennifer Luebeck said the biggest need they are seeing and prioritizing is rural school teachers.
“Every semester I get phone calls from principals saying, ‘I have no teacher now’ and I’ll give you an example... In a small town in Montana last fall there was no math teacher, they were using computer software to learn and they found someone willing to be the math teacher – she is not trained to be a math teacher, she began in October and she’s entered our program so she’s going to get some support,” Dr. Luebeck said.
According to the ASPIRE projects research, when rural school districts are unable to hire or retain a qualified and fully licensed teacher, the necessary alternative may be to reassign teachers outside of the licensure areas.
Some rural school districts will go as far as hiring an adult from within their local community who has content expertise but little or no formal preparation.
According to state data by the ASPIRE project, over the past three years Montana principals hired nearly 400 people who lacked full teaching credentials.
The number of emergency authorizations from schools for new teachers went from 171 during the 2020-2021 school year – to now 259 so far during the 2021-2022 school year.
The MentorsMT program can mentor up to 75 underprepared teachers through blended virtual and in-person formats including those who are filling an emergency need or those given provisional teachers licenses and are work towards earning a full teaching license.
MentorMT Outreach Specialist and retired teacher Anne Keith said the program is one-on-one and not evaluation based, with more of an emphasis on structured suggestions, content and instructional help allowing them to be flexible.
Teacher recruitment & retention is critical in Montana. MSU-Bozeman has one solution: providing new teachers with master mentors in a virtual, supportive relationship to help relieve the stress! SIGN UP NOW & Please share!https://t.co/GGLK5hRZcThttps://t.co/mrTTeQWL4b— Anne Keith, NBCT (@MTTeacherCoach) January 24, 2022
Dr. Luebeck said the program looks to help the immediate hiring and retention problems across rural school districts, but the design is to be a long-term help for rural schools and teachers after the launch in April.
The mentors of the program will be paired with similar grade levels and subject areas of the teachers they are helping.
Dr. Luebeck said there has been an overwhelming response in just one week by more than a hundred teachers in the state who want to be mentors.
Right now, the program is looking for teachers who need help rather than mentors.
There is no cost to schools and principals/superintendents/administrators can talk with their teachers about the program and sign up through the end of February as mentees.
There are two documents attached to this web article along with links to apply, one for master/mentor teachers and one for new/"underprepared" teachers to sign up as mentees.
The application for new/"underprepared" teachers to sign up lists a deadline of Jan. 28 for mentees, but Keith said mentees/new teachers can sign up through the end of February.
Mentor applications have a hard deadline and will close on Jan. 30 while training begins Feb. 21 through March 20.
Both Dr. Jennifer Luebeck (MentorMT Program Director) and Anne Kieth (MentorMT Outreach Specialist) said you may contact them via email with questions- Jennifer.luebeck@montana.edu & anne.keith@montana.edu
